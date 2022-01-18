Formula E: Telangana Signs Deal To Host Grand Prix In Hyderabad

The Telangana government has signed an agreement with the ABB Formula E World Championship to look at the possibility of hosting a Formula E Grand Prix in Hyderabad.

The Telangana government has signed an agreement with the ABB Formula E World Championship to look at the possibility of hosting a Formula E Grand Prix event in Hyderabad. If things work out, it could put Hyderabad on the global map along with Beijing, Buenos Aires, Miami, Berlin, Moscow, and other cities that host the Formula E races.

Commenting on the development, Anish Shah, Managing Director and CEO of Mahindra and Mahindra said, “Mahindra Racing welcomes Formula E to India. As a founding member, it will be our privilege to be a host country. This will provide a huge impetus to the electric mobility revolution that is on its cusp in India.” Mahindra is the only Indian team to have competed in the championship.

The agreement was signed in Hyderabad and will see the city and state officials work along with the ABB Formula E World Championship officials to see the viability of hosting a race in Hyderabad.

Alberto Longo, Formula E Co-founder and Chief Championship Officer, said, “We welcome Hyderabad and the State of Telangana’s interest in hosting a round of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. With this Letter Of Intent, we can further explore the exciting potential of returning elite motorsport to India.

“Mahindra Racing has been a part of Formula E since our very first race, and I encourage you all to tune in to Star Sports and show your support for the team in the opening rounds of Season 8 on 28 and 29 January.”