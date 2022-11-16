Former TVS VP, Ravi Kharul joins Exponent Energy as President

Exponent Energy has announced the appointment of Ravi Kharul as President – New Product development. In his new role, Ravi will build and lead the NPD division and help scale Exponent’s products.

Commenting on the announcement, Arun Vinayak, Co-founder and CEO of Exponent Energy shared, “We’re super excited to have Ravi join us at Exponent. The last two years for us were about the 0-1 journey where we demonstrated tremendous progress in our core rapid-charging tech thanks to our engineering-first DNA and culture of innovation.”

He added, “Now it’s about the 1 to 100 journey, shifting gears to achieve meaningful scale through products on the road. Innovation needs to be paired with the right culture of reliability, process and cost-effective manufacturing. With Ravi’s rich experience, humility and curiosity, we know the new NPD team will help us make rapid-charging the new norm in record time.”

During Ravi’s tenure as CTO at Endurance Technologies, he led four R&D centres that developed key products such as an ABS for two-wheelers and developed a proving ground.

Before Endurance, Ravi was the VP – New Product Development for TVS Motors’ scooter division and led the development of popular products such as the TVS Wego.

Speaking about his appointment, Ravi Kharul, President, New Product Development, Exponent Energy said, “I’m excited to join Exponent on their journey to solve the global challenge of EV charging. Their holistic approach to unlocking 15-min rapid charging and infectious energy convinced me to help chart a path for excellence in their product development endeavours.”