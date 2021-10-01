Former Ford Director, Anurag Mehrotra, joins Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles business as VP

Anurag Mehrotra, the former Managing Director and President of Ford, has Joined Tata Motors. He takes up the role as Vice President - International Business and Strategy for Tata's Commercial Vehicle Business Unit (CVBU).

By:Updated: Oct 01, 2021 2:49 PM
Anurag Mehrotra joins Tata Motors

Anurag Mehrotra has joined Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles business as VP, International Business and Strategy. The former Managing Director and President of Ford India, recently stepped down from his role after Ford announced that it was closing its manufacturing units in India.

Before his position as the Managing Director and President at Ford, Anurag Mehrotra held several positions with the American carmaker in marketing, sales, and services. Before Ford, Anurag was the Vice President of Corporate Marketing at WNS Global Services. In his new role, the former Ford MD will report to Girish Wagh, the Executive Director and Head of Commercial Vehicle Business unit (CVBU).

