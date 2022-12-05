Former Citi Group MD Madan Kore joins Repos advisory board

Ratan Tata-backed doorstep energy solution company Repos has announced that former Managing Director of Citi Group Madan Kore has joined its advisory board.

At present, Repos Energy has over 2,000 partners and operations in more than 220 cities across the country where it provides doorstep fuel delivery.

Kore has over 40 years of experience and will advise the company on strategic direction and economic expansion matters and counsel founders Chetan Walunj, Aditi Walunj and Aparajit S as Repos creates an ecosystem that facilitates the delivery of all forms of energy to the doorstep of end-consumers with the help of technology. As

Prior to joining the advisory board Kore was the MD at Citi Group from 2013 until his retirement in 2022. Before that, he was CEO of his own entrepreneurial venture from 2011-2013. He is an alumnus of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

” I truly believe that this sector will be a major driver of both economic growth and social impact in the country. Repos imbibes and enhances the national mission outlined by the government to develop our country,” said Kore.

Chetan and Aditi Bhosale Walunj, Founders, Repos said “We are delighted to have Madan Kore join the advisory board at Repos. He is a seasoned economists with a sharp business acumen and rich experience ranging from regulatory policy to finance and growth. We are sure that with Kore on our Board, Repos will scale new heights as we work towards our goal of transforming energy distribution and the world move towards a carbon-neutral future.”

“Kore brings experience and excellence to our team and we are excited to work with him to scale our organisation and impact” added Aparajit S, Co-founder, Repos.