Ford to cease vehicle manufacturing in India and only import low-volume premium products

Ford has announced that it will stop vehicle manufacturing in India, but will continue to support existing customers with service, parts, and warranty. Ford says that it will import only low-volume premium cars like the Mustang.

By:September 9, 2021 6:14 PM
ford to stop manufacturing cars in india

Ford, the American carmaker has announced that it will cease vehicle production in India. The carmaker has stated that it will gradually cease its vehicle assembly operations in Sanand by the fourth quarter of 2021 and its engine manufacturing in Chennai by the first half of 2022. Ford has said that it will import low-volume premium products like the Mustang, and continue to support existing customers with service, spares, and warranties.

Ford, however, will keep its engineering and engine manufacturing plant in Sanand, operational. This plant manufactures engines for vehicles sold in international markets, such as the Ford Ranger. Ford also promises to look after its dealers by ensuring that their inventory is liquidated and they stay profitable while offering service to customers. For the bookings the manufacturer was not able to honour, Ford will refund the money to customers.

Ford stated, “We are not exiting the market, this is a restructuring of our business. Our existing customers will have service, spare parts, warranties, repairs and other assistance available to them. An assessment team is working on keeping spare parts available for existing customers for the foreseeable future.”

Ford’s decision follows the company’s accumulated loss of $2 billion in the decade and a $0.8 billion non-operating write-down of assets in 2019. Following the announcement, Ford India’s employees will be reduced to a little over 500 people working in the Sanand engine facility, and about 100 who look after parts distribution and customer support.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Express Mobility News

Ford to cease vehicle manufacturing in India and only import low-volume premium products

Ford to cease vehicle manufacturing in India and only import low-volume premium products

BattRE shifts production of electric two-wheelers to bigger factory: All details

BattRE shifts production of electric two-wheelers to bigger factory: All details

World EV Day 2021: Five EV trends setting course for 2022 and beyond

World EV Day 2021: Five EV trends setting course for 2022 and beyond

Lawyer on-the-spot for commercial vehicles with AITWA's on-road legal assistance

Lawyer on-the-spot for commercial vehicles with AITWA's on-road legal assistance

Valvoline launches ‘Bike Xpert’ and ‘Truck Xpert’ programs in India

Valvoline launches ‘Bike Xpert’ and ‘Truck Xpert’ programs in India

The annual market for lubricants in India is estimated at 130 million litres - Anant Jain, GFK

The annual market for lubricants in India is estimated at 130 million litres - Anant Jain, GFK

EVRE, MoEVing partner to install over 1,000 EV charging stations across India: All details

EVRE, MoEVing partner to install over 1,000 EV charging stations across India: All details

Sun Mobility, Zypp Electric team up to deploy 10,000 electric vehicles across India

Sun Mobility, Zypp Electric team up to deploy 10,000 electric vehicles across India

The pandemic was a boon to the logistics industry - Nilesh Ghule, TruckBhejo

The pandemic was a boon to the logistics industry - Nilesh Ghule, TruckBhejo

Lords Automative ties up with Paytm to offer these finance solutions to dealers

Lords Automative ties up with Paytm to offer these finance solutions to dealers

Alparslan Kutukcuoglu joins eBikeGo as International Business Director

Alparslan Kutukcuoglu joins eBikeGo as International Business Director

Total vehicles sales down 14.75% compared to pre-COVID August 2019: FADA

Total vehicles sales down 14.75% compared to pre-COVID August 2019: FADA

Global light vehicle production could reach 83 million units in 2021 - Anil Kumar, SEG Automotive India

Global light vehicle production could reach 83 million units in 2021 - Anil Kumar, SEG Automotive India

The used car market is seeing tech-driven growth - Jatin Ahuja, Big Boy Toyz

The used car market is seeing tech-driven growth - Jatin Ahuja, Big Boy Toyz

Royal Enfield in competition with other brands in Colombia: Mauricio Salazar Arango

Royal Enfield in competition with other brands in Colombia: Mauricio Salazar Arango

Maruti Suzuki confirms price hike for select models, effective September 6

Maruti Suzuki confirms price hike for select models, effective September 6

MechaniK TV: Skill development in the aftermarket auto repair industry one video at a time

MechaniK TV: Skill development in the aftermarket auto repair industry one video at a time

Indian EV market could grow to nearly US$206 billion by 2030 - Ashutosh Verma, Exalta India

Indian EV market could grow to nearly US$206 billion by 2030 - Ashutosh Verma, Exalta India

Tata Motors inaugurates 70 new sales outlets in a single day

Tata Motors inaugurates 70 new sales outlets in a single day

Maruti Suzuki recalls over 1.8 lakh petrol vehicles manufactured between May 2018 and October 2020

Maruti Suzuki recalls over 1.8 lakh petrol vehicles manufactured between May 2018 and October 2020