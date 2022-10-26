Ford signs MoU with key suppliers, targets carbon neutrality in Europe by 2035

Ford is entering an MoU with Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH, Tata Steel Nederland B.V. and ThyssenKrupp Steel Europe to secure a supply of low-carbon steel. The company, on October 25 announced further steps to secure the supply of low-carbon steel for its future products and help reach its carbon neutrality target by 2035.

The three strategic suppliers to Ford have individual plans to increase the production of low-carbon steel in the coming years. Based on the strong relationships with these partners Ford will significantly improve the carbon footprint of its supply chain, with steel production being a key component.

As a first application, Ford plans to use the low-CO 2 steel for the production of its all-new, all-electric, medium-sized crossover vehicle, starting in 2023.

The reduction of CO 2 emissions in the supply chain is a key element in Ford’s plan to target carbon neutrality across its European footprint of facilities, logistics and suppliers by 2035.

Major updates to the Cologne Electrification Centre production facility, with new energy-efficient solutions, will save more than 2,000 tonnes of CO 2 and more than 2,600MWh of electric energy per year.

The initiative will also contribute to the company’s commitment to a 10 percent use of carbon-neutral steel by 2030 from earlier this year, announced when Ford joined the First Movers Coalition, a global initiative by the World Economic Forum to harness purchasing power and supply chains to create early markets for innovative clean energy technologies.