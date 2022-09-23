Ford Pro IAA vehicle lineup led by all-new E-Transit Custom, also reveals full transit custom range

Ford Pro has presented its latest Ford Pro solutions at the IAA Transportation Show 2022. It comprises a single platform integrating vehicles with software, charging and connected services. The company claims that this enables commercial customers to reduce costs and optimise efficiency as they transition to electric vehicles.

Ford Pro’s line-up of electric vehicles at the Show is led by the all-newE-Transit Custom. It has also revealed details about the next-generation Transit Custom range – including plug-in hybrid (PHEV)1 and EcoBlue diesel-powered derivatives – ahead of the first vehicle deliveries in mid-2023.

The all-electric E-Transit Custom features next-generation battery technology to enable a targeted range of 236 miles and 125kW fast charging ability.

The all-new Plug-In Hybrid version’s powertrain is similar to that used by the Ford Kuga Plug-In Hybrid – Europe’s top-selling PHEV in 2021 – and combines a 2.5-litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine with a 11.8kWh (usable) battery to deliver a targeted pure-electric driving range of up to 35 miles (EAER) and 2.3kW of power for tools and equipment on work sites via ProPower Onboard.

Ted Cannis, CEO, Ford Pro said, “Ford Pro’s revolutionary single platform is designed to help our customers cut costs and streamline their operations as they make the switch to electric vehicles.”

The latest generation of Ford EcoBlue diesel engines are featuring 110PS, 136PS, 150PS or 170PS power outputs.The six-speed manual gearbox is available with an optional mechanical limited-slip differential for enhanced traction. An eight-speed automatic gearbox is introduced as well, which the company claims that it offers a maximum towing capacity of 2,500kg. It is available in combination with a new all-wheel drive system, available on Transit Custom for the first time.

Hans Schep, general manager, Ford Pro, Europe said that “Our all-new E-Transit Custom is going to help more small businesses than ever transition to all-electric. And for those businesses not yet ready or able to go all-electric, the all-new Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid and EcoBlue variants will still boost productivity, supported by an all-new architecture and the Ford Pro ecosystem of intelligent, connected solutions.”

Other initiatives from the brand includes advanced new Ford Pro Upfit Integration System, designed to enable digital-first vehicle conversions, and an enhanced Mobile Service offering in key markets, including Germany.

Thee off-road Ranger Raptor3 performance pick-up and premium Ranger Wildtrak4 both were also featured at the show.

For additional help to optimise their digital conversions, businesses and converters can obtain technical support from the specialists in the Digital Solutions team.

Ford Pro has also announced the expansion of Mobile Service offering in key markets including Germany. Ford Pro Mobile Service is now growing to 49 vans, making the uptime-enhancing offering available to fleet customers in Germany’s major cities. By the end of 2022, Ford Pro Mobile Service in Germany will operate 88 Mobile Service Vans across the country.

In the UK, where the service was first introduced, a 115-strong fleet now covers 90 percent of the country, and is set to carry out more than 75,000 service and repair tasks this year.