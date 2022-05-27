Ford joins First Movers Coalition, moves a step ahead to carbon neutrality

Ford Motor Company announced it will join the First Movers Coalition, a global initiative to harness purchasing power and supply chains to create early markets for innovative clean energy technologies.

Ford Chief Government Affairs Officer Chris Smith said, “Now as part of the First Movers Coalition, Ford is targeting the environmental impact of its supply chain by investing in green steel and aluminium.”

More than 50 companies with a collective market value of about $8.5 trillion across five continents now make up the coalition to help commercialise zero-carbon technologies. For its part, Ford is committing to purchase at least 10 percent near-zero carbon steel and aluminium by 2030. The company is working to achieve carbon neutrality globally across its vehicles, operations and supply chain no later than 2050 and to reach science-based interim targets by 2035.

“Reducing emissions to carbon neutral by 2050 is possible if we invest in the right technologies and bring them to scale within the next decade,” says Ford Director of Supply Chain Sustainability Sue Slaughter.

Ford plans to invest more than $50 billion globally from 2022 through 2026 to develop electric vehicles and the batteries that power them.

Ford already recycles up to 9 million kg of aluminium each month at its Dearborn Stamping, Kentucky Truck and Buffalo Stamping facilities.

Led by the World Economic Forum and the US Government, the First Movers Coalition targets sectors including aluminium, aviation, chemicals, concrete, shipping, steel, and trucking, which are responsible for 30 percent of global emissions – a proportion expected to rise to over 50 percent by mid-century without urgent progress on clean technology innovation. According to the World Economic Forum, aluminium represents 2 percent of global emissions.

At the 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Ford joined RouteZero, a global coalition to curb global warming by working toward making sales of all new cars and vans zero-emissions by 2040 globally and no later than 2035 in leading markets.

For Europe, the company announced this March, that it is targeting zero emissions for all vehicle sales in the region and carbon neutrality across Ford’s European footprint of facilities, logistics and suppliers by 2035.