Force Motors To Supply New Gurkha To Kerala State Police

Force Motors has won the order for the supply of 49 new Gurkhas to the Kerala state police. The Police vehicles are equipped with high-intensity rooftop flashing lights, siren, and the emblem of the Kerala State Police department.

Force Motors has won the order for the supply of 49 new Gurkhas to the Kerala state police department against stiff competition. The ceremonial key was handed over to Manoj Abraham, the Additional Director General of Police in the presence of senior state Police officials in Tiruvananthapuram on February 11, 2022.

The Gurkha Police Vehicles will be deployed for border patrolling and to safeguard the state from illicit activities.

Force Motors has developed the Gurkha Police Vans as per the standards set by the police department. The Police vehicles are equipped with high-intensity rooftop flashing lights, siren, and the emblem of the Kerala State Police department with seating modified as per their requirement.

Under the hood, the Gurkha has a 2.6-litre 91 bhp Mercedes derived common rail, direct injection, turbocharged diesel engine. The Gurkha has a wider and longer body, full new interiors, a new crash compliant, high strength C-in-C chassis, new coil spring suspension on all four wheels.

The 5-speed Mercedes G-28 transmission with cable shift and the hydraulically activated clutch with booster ensures effortless gear changes.

The Gurkha continues to be a capable off-roader with the air intake snorkel and manually operated, positive locking, mechanical differential locks on all four wheels.

Speaking on the occasion, N Sankar, Head – Gurkha Sales, Force Motors said, “We are very happy that the Kerala State Police Department has reposed trust in the Gurkha. This is a small but significant step in creating indigenous specialist vehicles for the Police force.”