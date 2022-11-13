For Smart Cities, you need intelligent roads, smart parking and innovative mobility solutions

Akhilesh Srivastava

The Smart City idea aids the administration in enhancing economic efficiency, sustainability of the environment, a better quality of life, education, security, and transportation. Using smart city technology, residents may engage with civic infrastructure while comprehensively monitoring the city and optimising services to be more effective. It decreases total expenses, waste, and resource consumption as a result.

The best aspect is that it raises the level of liveability, urban services, and workplace conditions! Additionally, the idea of a ‘Smart City’ fosters more fantastic communication between the public and the local government!

The terms ‘smart roads’ and ‘smart highways’ are used to describe highways that include Internet of Things (IoT) enabled technology such as smart sensors, wireless networking, big data, and cloud computing. They reduce the amount of electricity needed by using solar technology, which makes the device energy efficient. According to some research, in the not-too-distant future, intelligent automobiles will not operate without suitable smart roads and intelligent parking systems.

Intelligent parking systems provide drivers with information on available parking spots and traffic-in-the-area alerts. The idea of intelligent roadways includes wireless electric-charging devices and electric-charging stations near the parking place. To assist drivers with safe night-time navigation, streetlights can be lit by electrical energy produced by automobiles.

Finding a convenient parking place

Since most people like owning their cars, which is firmly established in our daily routines, the difficulty in parking is going to be critical. Finding a parking space in crowded towns and cities may be a nightmare, wasting time and fuel unnecessarily and impacting the climate. The parking problem is now a hot topic in political debates and concerns about climate change.

But, the silver line is that innovative solutions arise from the Smart City concept. One of these is the innovative parking system, which may play a key role in bringing harmony and order to parking lots. It is said that the intelligent parking system might be tailored to incorporate technological and human improvements to maximise the use of limited resources like fuel, time, and space.

Software that helps you find a parking place

There are Super Apps such as Park+ and Nwave that direct drivers to nearby parking spots. The property owners are suddenly making money from what was formerly an empty and underused parking space as the motorist pays a charge that fluctuates based on the number of persons seeking places at the time and the number of available spaces.

Naturally, not all the freshly vacant on-site parking should be utilised for rented guest parking. Any structure with available space can use part of it to improve parking experiences and help make smart cities greener. As our intelligent cities grow more effective, we will also rely more heavily on sustainability and employ our resources to make places that are more habitable and enjoyable to be in.

The comparatively low cost of setup and infrastructure is one advantage of embracing smart parking apps. While some more complex intelligent city components would need anything from scanners to satellites to specially designed buildings and roads, smart parking only needs a Mobile App on customers’ phones and possibly some sensors and scanners in the available spots.

Fortunately, parking lots can be transformed into cost-effective, sustainable rental spaces for cars searching for a place to park by structures and facilities with integrated parking spaces. Space may increase revenues and engagement by attracting new visitors to a facility and converting underutilised assets into a new source of income. Parking spaces in earlier decades represented a car-dependent society of urban utility and suburban expansion.

Building owners with available parking spaces may even start earning by renting the spaces for a few hours through the Parking Mobile Apps. Using dynamic pricing methods, some buildings may even provide free or discounted parking to customers who visit their businesses or utilise other services.

Smart Road is a revolutionising concept!

As new technologies are developed to address changing socio-political and economic situations, the smart city concept is constantly changing with a revolutionary change in the smart road concept. Once upon a time, the idea of intelligent cities included few or no personal automobiles, but COVID-19 has shown that even in our interconnected, far-off future metropolises, we still need to include automobiles.

The phrase “they rescued paradise and built up a parking lot” is not the one that appears in the song.

Why is Green Technology necessary, and how can it be done?

Sustainable energy generation is just the beginning when greening one’s parking spot. It is also feasible to interpret the term “green” literally by allowing plant growth to fill open spaces. In urban environments, plants are a fantastic source of small-scale biodiversity and contribute to the vital requirement for oxygen.

Trees can be used to line parking lots, and perennials and vines may surround awnings and walls. This action enhances the parking lot for locals and guests and embraces the urban garden trend set to catch on as green efforts take over built areas. To avoid losing advantages to water wastage, choose plants that don’t consume much water.

Property owners may conserve countless liters of water per year in rainfall, condensation, and other sources by incorporating sluices and other gathering equipment into an open area like a parking garage. Ground-level sections with less traffic can be updated with porous pavement, directly returning rainfall to the soil. Costly as they may be, these renovations may pay for themselves in better stormwater management.

How is Smart Mobility going to help?

Bright mobility indicators must be established as part of the planning process for sustainable urban Mobility. During the design and implementation stages, the widely adopted notion of smart Mobility (a holistic concept) is concentrated on the demands of city residents and their quality of life and health. The chosen metrics should be quantifiable by indicators to serve as guidance for accomplishing sustainable goals.

The main component of transportation systems in cities of the future will be smart Mobility. Improvements in intelligent Mobility are possible by the growing scientific activities and developments in the transportation and urban mobility sectors. To execute sustainable urban mobility strategies in particular metropolitan regions, it is essential to identify the required Smart Mobility indicators. Many European cities attempting to adopt the Smart City idea in their metropolitan regions.

The safety of roads is acknowledged by making the roads smarter!

There is no doubt that the roads in the future will be intelligent, sign-free, safer, and communicative. In addition to facilitating the movement of people and objects, they will produce electricity and feed that energy back into the power grid. As new applications and technology proliferate, further advancements will be made, such as incorporating artificial intelligence, deep learning, and data analytics into intelligent transportation. Smart cities will eventually work towards the reduction of fatalities to almost nil, improving our quality of life.

ICT is heavily ingrained in intelligent Mobility and is utilised in both backward and forward applications, supporting the optimisation of traffic flows and gathering user feedback on the livability of cities or the caliber of local public transportation systems.

Conclusion

By 2050, the urban population of India is going to double, increasing from 40 crores to at least 75 crores and an explosive increase in the number of vehicles per thousand population, parking is going to be the biggest challenge for cities in the coming years. Smart Parking Apps can be a solution till we get driverless and connected cars.

The author is Senior Advisor McKinsey and Co, IT Advisor for Government of Uttarakhand.

