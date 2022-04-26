FM Logistic inaugurates Multi-Client Warehouse facility in India

French 3PL company, FM Logistic, on Tuesday inaugurated its first owned Multi-Client Facility (MCF) in Farrukhnagar, Haryana.

The inauguration was done in the presence of Jean-Christophe Machet, Global CEO of FM Logistic, Stéphane Descarpentries, Managing Director – Asia and Strategic Projects Director, and Alexandre-Amine Soufiani, Managing Director, FM Logistic India.

The newly inaugurated MCF is part of the five-year 150 million Euros investment plan the company announced in March 2019.

Located on a 31-acre site, the state-of-the-art facility will provide cutting-edge warehousing & handling, co-packing, distribution, e-commerce and omni-channel services to cater to the dynamic demands of customers.

The construction of this facility has been supervised by NG Concept, the real estate sister company of FM Logistic.

Jean-Christophe Machet, Global CEO of FM Logistic said, “FM Logistic in India is ready to cater to the rising demand for omnichannel commerce which is driving the demand for outsourced logistics services. With this new state-of-the-art facility in Farrukhnagar, we aim to help our customers efficiently answer their growing business needs and help them build and maintain sustainable omnichannel supply chains.”

Alexandre-Amine Soufiani, Managing Director, FM Logistic India, added. “I’m extremely proud to announce the opening of our new Grade A facility. This new omnichannel-ready facility will help us to meet our customers’ expectations in terms of cost efficiency, warehouse space optimisation, product and people safety, capacity flexibility and sustainability.

“FM Logistic aims to strengthen its leading position in India thanks to a good combination of multi-client and dedicated sites responding to customer needs, the management of a global supply chain (warehousing, distribution, value-added services) according to an omni-channel model (B2B and B2C), innovation, sustainable development and social responsibility. ”

Spread across 7.6 Lakh Sq. Ft. the facility can be accessed from Kundali-Manesar-Palwal Expressway (Delhi) and thus, provides faster access to major consumption centres in the North. Equipped with a storage capacity of 1 Lakh pallet positions, the facility also provides for a dedicated space to carry out co-packing and other value added activities.

Ample docking stations, 2 & 3 wheeler parking slots, EV charging points, MHE charging points, etc. are some of the unique features of this newly constructed facility. The facility offers a 12 metre clear height and FM2 densified floors.

To cater to unique customer requirements, provisions for battery operated MHEs and MTS (Multi Tier Shelving) racking systems have been made. Furnished with best-in-class safety and security features, the warehouse offers cost-efficient, quality storage, handling and distribution services.

The warehouse is equipped with insulation panels on the roof as well as walls to ensure that temperature within the warehouse is 6-8 degrees less that the external temperature. CO2 sensors have been installed to check the CO2 levels.