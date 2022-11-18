Flipkart expands EV product portfolio, to sell Okaya EVs on its platform

Flipkart, one of India’s leading e-commerce marketplace has announced the expansion of its electric vehicles selection with the launch of Okaya range on its platform. With this launch customers across India will be able to purchase get access to the widest selection of electric vehicles online.

The e-commerce company says the launch of Okaya’s range of EVs on its platform will enable them to make their offerings available to a wider base of millions of Flipkart customers across 9,000 pincodes in 245 cities including metros such as Bengaluru, Delhi and smaller cities including , Gondia, Jorhat, Mumbai and Sultanpur.

Launched in July 2022, the auto section is one of the newest categories for Flipkart that brings a curated selection of multi-brand two-wheelers across vehicle types online, particularly EVs. Customers can simply go to the ‘Bikes and Cars’ category and select ‘Two-wheelers’ to access the selection, where they can also make use of Flipkart’s payment options such as No Cost EMI and credit card offerings to make their purchases through a paperless experience. Flipkart also promises a 15-day guaranteed delivery.

Rakesh Krishnan, Senior Director, Two-wheelers, Automobile, and Electronics at Flipkart said, “We are excited to have recently launched our two-wheeler category to democratise the rapidly evolving industry. Our aim is to offer a wide selection of multi brand two-wheelers across vehicle types with a 15-day delivery promise which is a first in the industry along with a paperless and affordable purchase experience. We are excited to make available Okaya’s range of EVs as we look to fulfill the evolving EV requirements of our customers across the country.”

Flipkart says the two-wheeler category has witnessed an impressive traction among customers with over 10x increase in searches since its launch.

Anshul Gupta, Director, Okaya EV said, “We offer a healthy selection of both high speed and low speed EVs which helps improve the selection for customers. With Flipkart’s deep understanding of customer needs and their industry-best affordability programs, we are hopeful of significantly expanding our reach among customers and bringing customer delight with a 15-day guaranteed delivery.”