FleetX to inaugurate academy for next-gen supply-chain & logistics workforce

Fleet management platform – FleetX, has announced to inaugurate an academy for upskilling fleet managers and the nation’s workforce in the domain of supply-chain and logistics. The firm began its academic operations in November last year as a pilot project, wherein it trained 28 candidates. The academy is open exclusively for the clientele currently, but FleetX is planning to expand the enrollment for a strong and skilled workforce in this logistics industry.

While India is full of human potential, the growth is short of talented and skilled professionals in the industry. Hence the “FleetX Academy” is targeted to make the field teams and managers ready with the understanding of technological advancements in their domain.

The FleetX academy’s course takes the candidates through the fundamentals of the logistics, and end-to-end operation of FleetX’s management software, along with digitization in logistics.

Commenting on the announcement of FleetX Academy, Vineet Sharma, CEO & CO-Founder said, “Through the use of education and skilling, we wish to achieve several objectives. First and foremost, we aim to train the existing workforce and equip them with the knowledge of new-age software and tech applications; second, we want to equip fleet managers with skills required for managing fleets of scale. It will help them understand how technology can be used to optimise their operations.”

He further added, “The focus was on smaller batches in the beginning with an aim to give them our full attention. As a result, almost 90% of batch passed with flying colours and top 3 have scored 90%, 88% 87%.”

The course is being offered free of cost for the FleetX clients. “As we have decided to start imparting training to our clients, we will open this course for learners outside our clientele. We will invite fresh talent and start the programme on a paid module then. We are still experimenting with our syllabus and trying to improvise. We want to ensure our clients get comfortable with technology and its usage. With the popularity of the course, it will become a standard for beginners and those working in the logistics sector,” adds Vineet Sharma.

