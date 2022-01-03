Fleely plans to set up 500 Direct Current Fast Charging (DCFC) points at 1000 locations by 2022-end

Fleely is expanding its EV reach in the Indian market and plans to set up 500 fast charging points in India across 1000 locations. The company plans to do it by the end of 2022.

Fleely is taking up an ambitious project to set up 500 Direct Current Fast Charging (DCFC) points in 1000 select locations around India. The company plans to do so by the end of 2022, offering ‘one of the largest and most compatible EV fast-charger footprints in the Indian market’, as per the company.

Owned and operated by Fleely, the new DCFC points will increase the charging options for EV drivers by adding to the company’s existing charging stations located in different states. Fleely is offering franchise options to expand its network in cities such as Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Bhopal, Indore, Chandigarh, Kerala, Kolkata, Jaipur, and more.

Additionally, the company recently pledged to reduce CO2 emissions by 2030. Fleely set ambitious and measurable sustainability goals as part of the company’s commitment to operating a globally sustainable business. To help address the challenge created by climate change. Fleely is seeking renewable energy solution partners for its expansion EV charging network with the help of solar energy-based EV charging stations in the country. The company is planning to use 50% solar energy with the net metering concept to provide more effective cost for the EV Owners.

“Fleely has always been a leader in new ideas and technology to better serve the needs of our customers,” said Fleely’s Co-Founder, Hemant Kumar. “Adding 1000 charging ports at 750 locations Fleely will make EV charging more convenient and help accelerate broader adoption of EV and alternative fuels. We are committed to the communities we serve and to working toward a more sustainable future.”