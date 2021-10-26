Fleely Energy looking to install 1000 EV fast chargers between Chandigarh and Mumbai

Fleely Energy is planning to install 1000 fast chargers for electric vehicles between Chandigarh and Mumbai, in the city and on the highways. Fleely’s fast chargers are compatible with all EV models in the market that accept DC fast charging.

By:October 26, 2021 10:56 AM
fleely ev chargers mumbai chandigarh highway

Fleely Energy has announced that it will install 1000 fast chargers for electric vehicles between Chandigarh and Mumbai, in the city and along the highway. The fast chargers by Fleely are compatible with all the electric vehicles sold in India currently with fast charging capabilities.

“Fleely continues to deliver on our commitments to provide EV drivers with best-in-class customer service, reliability and convenience on the nation’s big public EV fast-charging network,” said Hemant Kumar, the CEO of Fleely. “Fleely’s DC Fast Charging Stations enhance self operability will make charging for Fleely customers even more convenient through our strengthened commitment to open standards, collaboration, and innovation.”

“Fleely Fast Charging Network not only benefit drivers, but the thousands of forward-thinking businesses that are increasingly investing in the EV revolution “Expanding access to charging solutions for drivers is key to enabling electric mobility today and into the future as transportation makes a generational shift. Collaborative efforts across the industry are ensuring a more seamless experience vital to paving the way to the mass adoption of electric vehicles and experience for drivers, fleets and businesses.”

Fleely is also working on interoperability, meaning, if a Fleely customer wants to use a Level 2 Charger from Tata, MG or another manufacturer, the companies’ bilateral agreement can help the driver initiate a charge in the Fleely app without needing to create another customer account or carry an additional credential. As per the company, “These agreements make charging easier for customers, and industry-wide collaboration and cooperation without third party aggregators can help keep down costs.”

