Flat fleet utilisation levels drive down truck freight rates: Crisil

Truck freight rates edged slightly lower in February 2022 because of relatively unchanged fuel prices over the past three months and flat utilisation levels, Crisil Research said in a report on Thursday.

Truck freight rates edged slightly lower in February 2022 because of relatively unchanged fuel prices over the past three months and flat utilisation levels, Crisil Research said in a report on Thursday.

Fleet utilisation levels were flat on month in February as improving utilisation of bulk commodities such as steel, auto and petroleum was negated by lower utilisation levels for agriculture products, mining and cement.

Flat utilisation levels and diesel prices, and a marginal dip in freight rates resulted in the freight industry’s margins shrinking to about 20% from 21% in the previous month.

“Given the current geopolitical situation, it is imperative to observe fleet utilisation, freight rates as well as diesel prices over the next one-two months as market dynamics could change rapidly. Export-import could be impacted because of supply chain disruptions and trade issues,” the report said.

In February, cement transport utilisation dropped because of sluggish construction activity. Dispatches for consumer goods were flat on-month, slightly impacted by subdued consumption, especially in rural areas, Crisil Research said.