Flash partners Poland’s Elimen Group to make critical EV components in India

Pune-based Flash Electronics has entered into a technical collaboration with Poland’s Elimen Group, a leading designer and developer of electromobility solutions, to manufacture traction motors and controllers for electric vehicles in India.

With this Flash will expand its product offering from electrical and electronic components for two- and three-wheeler electric vehicles into the burgeoning electric passenger car and commercial vehicle segments. It will manufacture and market these systems in India, while Elimen Group will continue to cater to other international markets.

The collaboration will manufacture traction motors and controllers for all EV segments, ranging from two- and three-wheelers to passenger and commercial vehicles, including electric buses with up to 300 kW applications, which it claims makes it the only one of its kind in India to do so.

The Pune-based company says it will invest Rs 150 crore over the next two years.

Sanjeev Vasdev, MD, Flash said, “The collaboration with Elimen Group will allow Flash to not just expand its focus, but also cement its position further in the EV space. Elimen’s strong design and development expertise combined with our state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities will allow us to enter new markets and enhance our expertise in our quest to provide EV OEMs with a one-stop solution for their product needs.”

This is the second collaboration for Flash having already signed an agreement with the French company Enerstone to produce advanced Battery Management System (BMS). It has also bought a minority stake in Enerstone, making its Pune plant in India the exclusive manufacturing site for the global BMS demand.

Cezary Klimont, CEO, Elimen Group said; “We are pleased to partner with Flash in developing and manufacturing components for the fast-growing global EV industry. With Flash’s strong focus on production and quality combined with our robust design and development expertise, we hope to further strengthen our presence in the exciting electromobility space and gear up to deliver our solutions to EV manufacturers in new markets.”

At present, Flash produces electrical and electronic parts for two- and three-wheeler OEMs. It was among the first in the country to produce parts for electric two- and three-wheelers such as traction motors, controllers, DC-DC converter, brushless DC motors, vehicle specific charging box, battery management system (active and smart passive) and is poised to introduce a slew of new products.