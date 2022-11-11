Flash joins hands with Poland’s Elimen Group to produce EV components 

Electronic component manufacturer Flash on Thursday said it has joined hands with Poland-based Elimen Group to manufacture traction motors and controllers for electric vehicles in India.

The Pune-based company is a manufacturer of electrical and electronic components for two- and three-wheeler electric vehicles, and will now expand its presence into the electric passenger car and commercial vehicle segments.

In a statement, the company said it will manufacture and market these systems in India, while Elimen Group will continue to cater to other international markets.

As part of the new collaboration, the company plans to invest another Rs 150 crore over the next two years, it added.

“The collaboration with Elimen Group will allow Flash to not just expand its focus, but also cement its position further in the EV space. Elimen’s strong design and development expertise combined with our manufacturing capabilities will allow us to enter new markets,” Flash Managing Director Sanjeev Vasdev stated.

The brand has six manufacturing plants across India, Germany and Hungary, and employs over 2,500 people.

Elimen Group CEO Cezary Klimont said the partners are well-suited to further strengthen their presence in the electromobility space.

“With Flash’s strong focus on production and quality combined with our robust design and development expertise, we hope to further strengthen our presence in the exciting electromobility space and gear up to deliver our solutions to EV manufacturers in new markets,” he noted.