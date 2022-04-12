Fisker Inc establish their base in Hyderabad

California-based EV manufacturer Fisker Inc has set up their Indian headquarters in Hyderabad, Telangana State. The unit, which is going to be responsible for software development and embedded electronics, machine learning, virtual vehicle development support functions, and data analytics has been named as ‘Fisker Vigyan India’.

The newly set-up entity of the EV maker will work in coordination with their engineering and development facilities based in California, USA.

With continued hiring in the US, Europe, and India, the company aims to strengthen its global team of 450 employees. The projected boost in the number of employees by the end of 2022 is 800, with 200 potential job opportunities being created in India.

Fisker Chairman and CEO. Henrik Fisker, says. “Our expansion into India represents both a strategic market opportunity and a significant boost to our global engineering capabilities. We have already started local hiring in India, and expect our new team in Hyderabad to be fully operational and engaged on multiple product programs within weeks. Our talent pool in India will help us pave the way for the launch of Fisker Ocean and Fisker PEAR in India.”

“In the global race for leading technical talent, we see our new operation in Hyderabad as a major strategic advantage. I would also like to thank the State of Telangana for their support and enabling us to make a fast start as we set up our initial operations. We are excited to tap into the growing talent pool in India.”, he added.

Having tied up with Canadian supplier Magna, Fisker earlier announced that the production of their first product, the all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV, will commence on November 17, 2022. The SUV is believed to have an estimated range of 250 miles (EPA test cycle 402km) / 275 miles or 440 kilometers (WLTP test cycle) and a feasible interior made from recycled materials.

The EV maker, having emphasized on maximizing the performance and minimizing the cost for the Fisker Ocean lineup, said that they’ve worked extensively with battery suppliers, CATL.