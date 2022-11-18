Fisker commences production of Ocean e-SUV

Fisker Inc, a premium electric vehicle manufacturer and advanced mobility solutions has commenced production of the Fisker Ocean all-electric SUV on schedule.

The OEM states that after two years of intensive development the e-SUV has arrived with world-class quality and future-forward user experiences. The rollout strategy also includes continuous over-the-air (OTA) upgrading of feature packages.

Henrik Fisker, Chairman and CEO, Fisker Inc said, “It’s an emotional day as we start production of the world’s most sustainable vehicle in record time – on time – in the carbon-neutral factory in Graz. We’ve challenged the old model of longer development timelines, reflecting our team’s agility and dedication to creating emotionally desirable vehicles with the newest, most unique experiences in our price range. We have the highest quality at launch, aligned with our commitment to leading the industry in sustainability. More than 63,000 customers worldwide share our enthusiasm. It’s a day for our team and fans to celebrate!”

Also read: Fisker mulls local partnership to enter Indian electric PV market

The start of production is reinforced by growing momentum globally – with two trims sold out in the United States market for 2023. In addition to the green manufacturing, the Fisker Ocean uses more than 50 kilos of recycled, bio-degradable and overall eco-conscious materials as part of its sustainability efforts. Fisker’s production ramp in Austria will see over 300 units manufactured in Q1 of 2023, with a rapid increase to over 8,000 units in Q2. More than 15,000 units will follow in Q3, and in Q4 the company will finish the year with enough units to total 42,400.

The top trim Fisker Ocean Extreme travels 350 miles (563km) on a single charge, with dual-motor, all-wheel-drive, three driving modes, a 17.1-inch rotating screen featuring gaming in HMI, SolarSky roof, California Mode, and many first-to-market safety features, including the world’s first digital radar, all for $68,9992 (Rs 56.31 lakh).

The limited edition Fisker Ocean ONE builds on the Extreme trim, offering specific signature cues

available only on the first 5,000 vehicles. In July 2022, the Fisker Ocean ONE sold out in 30 days, each

secured by a $5,000 (Rs 4 lakh) deposit representing $350 million (Rs 2,857 crore) in potential revenue for Fisker once all the vehicles are delivered.