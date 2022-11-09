Financial Express Electric Mobility Summit 2022 to be held on November 17

The impact of climate change is evident everywhere as the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, commonly known as COP27, gets underway in Egypt, , Financial Express is hosting the second edition of Electric Mobility Summit 2022 on November 17, at Hyatt Regency, New Delhi.

Over the course of the last century, the overdependence on fossil fuels has created a need for looking at alternate energy sources.

While there is no magic bullet, the adoption of electric vehicles is seen as a way to cut down emission levels but the entoire ecosystme needs to match strides.

With this goal in mind, Financial Express’ Electric Mobility Summit 2022 will bring together government officials, OEMs, suppliers, start-ups, battery manufacturers, charging companies and various electric vehicle ecosystem players to discuss, deliberate, and present their ideas, thoughts, and vision for an electrified future.

The event will see discuss issues like –

· How India can drive forward decarbonisation of mobility with EV

· Can India become an EV Hub for the world?

· Localising EV supply chain – Challenges & Opportunities

· Big Debate: Battery swapping or fixed charging the right solution for India

· New business models to accelerate EV ecosystem

The esteemed speakers at the event include – Sudhendu J Sinha, Advisor, NITI Aayog; Ashish Kundra, Principal Secretary, Government of Delhi; CV Raman, CTO, Maruti Suzuki India; Manish Raj Singhania, President, FADA; Atul Arya, Head – Energy Systems Division, Panasonic India; Arvind Chandra, CEO – Mechatronics and Vehicle Security System, Spark Minda; P Kaniappan, MD, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India and Saket Sapra, MD, Dana TM4 India & Head of Electrification India and South East Asia, Dana among others.

The day-long event is a must-attend for stakeholders across the automotive value chain to understand more about the electrification disruption and opportunities forward. If you haven’t already, you can register for the event now by clicking here.