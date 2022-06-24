FEV opens new offices in Pune for complete vehicle development and mobility solutions

FEV India has established two new offices in Pune, Maharashtra. The first, a vehicle development centre, consolidates FEV’s development expertise under one roof. The other, a Smart Mobility centre, follows the unveiling of the company’s new FEV.io global software brand, focusing on intelligent and electrified mobility.

Professor Stefan Pischinger, President and CEO, FEV Group said, “We have a clear vision of supporting our customers to develop cutting-edge mobility solutions for a sustainable future. With our new dedicated offices in Pune, we provide one-stop solutions to our customers for vehicle development and intelligent mobility.”

FEV India’s new vehicle development centre offers turnkey and customised vehicle engineering solutions for local and international customers. The range of services covers all stages from concept to start-of-production, including:

Benchmarking

Interior and exterior layout

Body in white

Vehicle architecture

Chassis and driving dynamics

NVH

Lighting

CAE

At present, the FEV Vehicle Development centre employs more than 150 technical experts with the potential to grow to 300 engineers in the future.

Located in Baner, the FEV Smart Mobility Center offers a complete portfolio of intelligent mobility solutions leveraging its new global software development and electronics engineering (EE) brand, FEV.io. It operates in seven domains:

Systems engineering

Functional safety and cyber security

Connected mobility

ADAS/AD

Infotainment

Software & EE platforms

Software & EE integration

In addition, e-mobility solutions, including high-voltage batteries, power electronics, electric drive units, control software for BEVs, and BMS are being developed under one roof at FEV India’s new Smart Mobility centre. A team of more than 300 technical experts – with a future growth potential of up to 500 engineers.

Vijay Sharma, MD, FEV India said, “Establishing our new offices for vehicle development and intelligent mobility solutions is a big step towards further growth, as well as strengthening our existing partnerships. With our skilled expert teams at both locations, we are confident in our ability to fully meet the demands and exceed the expectations of our customers.”