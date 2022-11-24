Festive MINI is back with 3000 smart LED lights

The Festive MINI is back, ringing in the Yuletide spirit. Brighter than ever before, the vehicle wrapped in 3,000 smart LED lights this year. First started over four years ago by its creator Nicholas ‘Nico’ Martin and supported by MINI UK, this car is used to raise money for two charities in MS Trust and Duchenne UK.

The MINI Electric is wrapped in 3,000 app-controlled twinkly lights, capable of generating customisable animations including light patterns and messages, and rhythms synced to a song. This year each individual light is available to sponsor for £2. The creator Nico plans to visit as many streets as possible in his hometown throughout the festive period. The official ‘switch on’ of the Festive MINI 2022 will take place at The Lexicon Bracknell,UK on November 25.

In December 2020, the illuminating car came to the rescue when Christmas switch on displays were cancelled due to lockdown, spreading cheer at people’s doorsteps, whilst also raising over £5,000.

Ahead of this year’s fundraising period, Nico said, “I’m delighted to be bringing the Festive MINI back for 2022 to raise more money for charities that are really close to my heart. I love having the opportunity to cheer people up whilst raising funds for the MS Trust and Duchenne UK”. Nico’s mother was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis seven years ago and the MS Trust were instrumental in supporting her to understand her condition and how to cope.

Speaking about the support offered by MINI UK, Nico added, “The continued support from MINI is amazing and its brilliant to have the team involved again this year – while driving a MINI Electric helps to reduce my emissions whilst driving.”

Federico Izzo, Director, MINI UK said, “We’re very proud to support the Festive MINI Electric again this year, helping Nico’s incredible fundraising mission. It’s a fun and festive way to bring people together, spread big love and raise funds for some amazing charities.”