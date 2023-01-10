FedEx deploys 30 Tata Ace EVs for Delhi operations

FedEx Express, a leading global express transportation company, is set to deploy 30 Tata Ace EVs in Delhi. The company said that it is aiming to achieve carbon-neutral operations globally by 2040.

Further, FedEx plans to electrify 50 percent of its global first and last mile delivery vehicle purchases by 2025, which will subsequently increase to 100 percent by 2030.

Last year, the company conducted EV trials in India to test the vehicle technology and assess the vehicles’ operational effectiveness on a standard route fully loaded with packages. Based on these trials, each new electric vehicle added to the FedEx fleet is estimated to save up to 1.3 tons of carbon Emissions annually.

Suvendu Choudhury, Managing Director, FedEx Express India Operations, said, “The increasing popularity of e-commerce means transforming our operations to be more sustainable is more important than ever. The electrification of our fleet will go a long way towards minimising carbon emissions in our operations while at the same time sustainably delivering to the same service standards.”

According to the research commissioned by FedEx, nine out of ten consumers in India expect businesses to deliver sustainably and those with sustainable operations are likely to get more business. Eight out of ten prefer to buy from companies with an effective environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy in place.

It is interesting to note that in 2003, FedEx was the first delivery company in the world to use hybrid vehicles for pickup and delivery and, in 1994, the company used its first electric vehicle – an acid battery-powered vehicle in California.