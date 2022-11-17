FE Electric Mobility Summit 2022 LIVE Updates: India aims to become an EV Hub for the world – Here are eminent speakers’ view

FE Electric Mobility Summit 2022: One of the biggest EV summit is taking place in Delhi on November 17, 2022. It is the second edition of the FE Electric Mobility Summit which brought all the industry stakeholders together to discuss the opportunities, challenges pertaining to EV ecosystem in India. The main objective of the summit is to bring together India’s ambitious plan of leading the electric mobility space through eminent leaders and industry veterans deliberating on issues to be addressed and upcoming business opportunities. According to a study, by 2030 the electric vehicle market in India is expected to be a $206 billion opportunity. To make this happen it would require a cumulative investment of over $180 billion in vehicle production and charging infrastructure. The objective is to explore how EVs will help the transport sector achieve the ultimate goal of zero emissions and fuel decarbonisation efforts.

The main partners of the summit are Invest Punjab, Skill-Lync and Greenfuel Energy Solutions. The guests of honor for the summit are Shri Randheer Singh, Director – Electric Mobility & Senior Team Member for Advanced Chemistry Cells Program, NITI Aayog and Dr Vibha Dhawan, Director General, The Energy and Resources Institute. Randheer Singh and Vibha Dhawan will also be presenting a special address. The key speakers for the event are Manish Raj Singhania, President, FADA; Akash Passey, President – Bus Division, VECV; Himanshu Jain (IAS), ACEO, Punjab Bureau of Investment Promotion; Atul Arya, Head – Energy System Division, Panasonic India; Moderator: Harshvardhan Sharma, Head – Automotive Retail Practice, NRI Consulting; and many other thought leaders from the automobile industry. The event will be followed by few panel discussions.

Live Updates