FE Commercial Vehicle Conclave Live: A look at how the industry is gearing up for the future

Live: India is one of the fastest-growing markets in the commercial vehicle business globally, however, for a vast country, it has its challenges. A global solution is not the answer. At the 2023 FE Commercial Vehicle Conclave, industry experts, OEMs, stakeholders, and policymakers gather to debate and discuss locally-developed solutions to solve challenges.

The day-long event includes keynote addresses and panel discussions, while experts discuss how telematics and connected tech, cleaner emissions, alternate fuels, financing, and other aspects play a key role in the future of trucking in India. Stay tuned for all the live updates.

FE Commercial Vehicle Conclave Live Updates

Live Updates