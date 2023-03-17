FE Commercial Vehicle Conclave Live: A look at how the industry is gearing up for the future

Live: India is one of the fastest-growing markets in the commercial vehicle business globally, however, for a vast country, it has its challenges. A global solution is not the answer. At the 2023 FE Commercial Vehicle Conclave, industry experts, OEMs, stakeholders, and policymakers gather to debate and discuss locally-developed solutions to solve challenges.
The day-long event includes keynote addresses and panel discussions, while experts discuss how telematics and connected tech, cleaner emissions, alternate fuels, financing, and other aspects play a key role in the future of trucking in India. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
FE Commercial Vehicle Conclave Live Updates
Good morning everyone. The stage is set for the FE Commercial Vehicle Conclave. Registrations are underway and the event will begin shortly.