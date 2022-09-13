The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) launched the ‘Modeal Dealer Agreement (MDA)’ at the fourth edition of the Auto Retail Conclave on the theme of ‘Success Through Synergy’. The new draft agreement aims to offer a level playing field for OEMs and dealer partners, in addition to further extend the responsibilities towards the end-customers. FADA researched studied over 100 global and Indian OEM-Dealer contracts before coming up with the draft and visions enactment of the Auto Dealers Protection and proposes a MDA to keep the agreement balanced.

The event saw participation from industry stalwarts from Indian and global automobile manufacturers, along with over 300 dealer members from across the country. Among the key highlights of the event was the

The conclave was inaugurated in the presence of Vinod Aggarwal, President Elect, SIAM; Sunjay Kapur, President, ACMA; Arvind Kapil, Country Head-Retail Assets, HDFC Bank, and Amar Jatin Sheth, Treasurer FADA.

Vinod Aggarwal acknowledged the significant contribution made by the dealer community in the auto industry, “Since the Indian auto industry faced a lot of ups and downs caused due to inflation, less supply and high fuel prices we are confident to witness the recovery of the industry. We are yet to reach the peak level of 2018 – 2019 but we have already reached in the pre pandemic level in most of the automotive sectors.”

Sunjay Kapur said, “We have seen strong sales over the past few months and anticipate breaking non-Covid global records. We have also had erratic supply and logistical difficulties, which have led to problems with a scarcity of semiconductors.”

“Recognising the impressive resiliency displayed in the face of difficulties, the dealership sector is anticipated to transform into the mobility sector,” added Kapur.

FADA President Manish Raj Singhania said, “On behalf of the dealer community, I wish to assure our OEM partners and customers that as a community we are entrusted to serve each of them to the best of our abilities, and the industry will strive to offer all customers a unique buying and ownership experience.”

MDA a game-changer

The auto retail body said that the launch of Model Dealer Agreement marks a significant turning point for the community. It will provide a level playing field to both the dealer partner and OEMs in addition to giving them a significant amount of confidence towards a long-term association and an future.

Since the auto dealership industry requires significant capital investment and it takes dealers 4-5 years to break even. It is imperative that the agreement safeguards and create a balance between OEMs and dealers since they are both crucial components of a single ecosystem.

A bigger contribution to the growth of the economy in the form of capital investments and job creation would come from the amount of confidence that MDA instils in the sector. Without relocating them, the auto dealer community currently employs more than 4.5 lakh people directly and indirectly; improved business confidence will boost this number.

FADA says it strongly advises OEMs to consider the Model Dealer Agreement since it is intended to maintain all parties equally responsible for their obligations and to advance the auto industry and the consumer ownership experience.

“In order to protect Indian car industry and customers from any uncertain & abrupt exits from the country or business, we also require the Indian government to introduce Auto Dealer Protection Act,” added Singhania.

He further added that India sells around 2 crore vehicles annually, with the two-wheeler segment alone selling 1.4 crore units, thus accounting for over 70% of sales. These vehicles are subject to a 29 percent effective tax rate that is made up of 28 percent GST + 1 percent cess. Indians desire to own a car, but the two-wheeler is more of a need than a pleasure.

Powerpacked panel discussions

The conclave witnessed a series of sessions with industry leadership sharing their views and vision for the automotive sector and its challenges. The key power panel discussion were on

Perfecting Supply & Demand Dealer Satisfaction Study – Hits & Misses.

The first panel discussion focussed on the supply and demand imbalance, which has been a concern for the industry for quite some time now. The panelists in the session were – Ashutosh Varma, National Sales Head, Hero MotoCorp; Ravneet S Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy; Sabyasachi Chakraborty, National Head Sales (2-wheelers), Greaves Electric Mobility; Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki India; Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Mktg & Service, Hyundai Motor India; Vikas Pandey, Executive VP, HDFC Bank; Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Chief Commercial Officer, Royal Enfield and Soham Misra, State Chairperson, FADA West Bengal.

FADA inks MoU with Delhi Transport Department

To make the ownership process for vehicle owners easier, FADA Delhi and the Delhi Transport Department signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). As part of the understanding, they are collaborating to implement numerous measures, including easy verification, paperless registration, offering a unique ease of vehicle ownership to the customers. The Minister and Secretary state Transport is working closely with FADA to improve the entire consumer experience.

The ceremony took place in the presence of Kailash Gahlot, Minister of Transport & Environment, Government of NCT of Delhi; Ashish Kundra, Principal Secretary & Transport Commissioner, Transport Department, Government of NCT of Delhi; Om Prakash Mishra, Special Commissioner Transport- Road Safety, Transport Department, Government of NCT of Delhi; Manish Raj Singhania, President, FADA and Garima Misra, State Chairperson, FADA Delhi.

The second panel’s theme was Dealer Satisfaction Study 2022 (DSS’22) – Hit & Misses. The discussion was on the Dealer satisfaction Study 2022, a project launched by FADA and PremonAsia to analyse and debate the ease of expanding a business as well as other initiatives undertaken by OEMs.

The panel saw participation from Hardeep Singh Brar, Head – Marketing & Sales, Kia Motors India; Rajeev Chaba, President and MD, MG Motor India; Sanjeev Kumar, Head- M&HCV, Ashok Leyland; Satinder Singh Bajwa, SVP, Head – Sales and Customer Care, Mahindra & Mahindra and Sharvik Shah, State Chairperson, FADA Rajasthan.

Women in FADA & FADA Academy

The auto dealer body is aiming to take new initiatives to become more inclusive and take an extra step towards improving the automotive industry. FADA has developed a programme to support women in the auto sector that will encourage them to look at potential opportunities. Garima Misra, Chairman of Women in FADA and Sate Chairperson, FADA Delhi highlighted the the effort on the same.

The dealership industry is said to employ over 4.5 lakh people directly or indirectly without having to relocate them. To revitalise and further strengthen the automobile industry with efficient and abled manpower, FADA has initiatied a vision to provide the industry with trained labour and established the FADA Academy.