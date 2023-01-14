FADA Auto Summit 2023 concludes in New Delhi

The 12th edition of FADA’s Auto Summit concluded in New Delhi on January 13, 2023. This is the biennial flagship convention of the Federation of Automotive Dealers Association (FADA). This year, the summit was themed ‘Fit & Future Ready’ and it provided an overview of the Indian retail automobile industry.

The FADA Auto summit 2023 was attended by senior government officials and stalwarts of the Indian automobile industry. It provided a common forum for industry, leaders, manufacturers, government officials, dealers, Industry analysts, academia, and various think tanks to discuss the changing dynamics of the Indian auto retail and service industry, upcoming business opportunities and envision the industry’s future.

Commenting on the occasion, the Chief Guest of the event, Om Birla, Honorable Lok Sabha Speaker, Government of India, said that the automobile dealers are an integral component of the automotive ecosystem and act as the industry’s public face. The Indian government has been working tirelessly to cut carbon emissions and create a greener India. The automobile industry must play a key role in this inspiring endeavor.

He further added that dealers are a key point of contact for customers and they carry a big responsibility for raising awareness about this mission. We will soon be presenting the Auto Dealer Protection Act and Model Dealer Agreement in the house for discussion, and I am optimistic that we will have a fruit discussion on the same.

Manish Raj Singhania, President, FADA, said, “Our dealer network is a key component of the automotive ecosystem, providing over 4.5 million jobs and a large ongoing investment in addition to being a key contributor to revenue generation for states and the Central governments. The past few months have clearly shown signs of revival, with increased commitment and trust among customers and the members of the automotive industry.”