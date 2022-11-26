Exports may play big role for PMV Electric’s made-in-India electric quadricycle EaS-E

The megatrend of electric mobility has enabled a lot many start-ups and established companies to enter the usually highly capital-intensive automotive industry. For Mumbai-based start-up PMV Electric, which is trying to solve the problem of urban commute through its first product christened ‘EaS-E’, an electric quadricycle that can seat two people.

It was on November 16, that the start-up unveiled the product, albeit still in development stages, which it says will retail at Rs 4.79 lakh. The quirky-looking vehicle boasts of impressive specs and features (atleast on paper) like cruise control, remote entry, power windows, front airbag and seatbelts as standard, and the ability to move the vehicle forward and backward through the mobile app at a speed of 1kmph for easy parking.

The company says of the initial 10,000 units on sale it had opened, it has already received more than 6,000 bookings, but with a price tag of Rs 5.79 lakh, the product could face some resistance from customers in India. On the other hand, it has received interests and bookings from global markets as well, and as Kalpit Patel, Founder & CEO, says the idea for the start-up was to make-in-India for the world, exports could possibly play a big role for the company.