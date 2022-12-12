Exorbitant prices of new vehicles fuel used car market – ThePriceX Insights Report 2022

Shriram Automall (SAMIL), a marketplace for pre-owned vehicles and equipment, launched the first-of-its-kind used vehicles and equipment price trends reports – ThePriceX Insights Report 2022. This report delivers segment-wise and model-wise price trends of four-wheelers, commercial vehicles, construction equipment, farm equipment, and two-wheelers across India.

As every used vehicle and equipment is unique, with different conditions and running history, evaluating the right market price for them is a difficult task. ThePriceX Insights Report 2022 was developed with expertise from the Yardi School of Artificial Intelligence and IIT Delhi to enhance their in-house developed pre-owned vehicle valuation platform ThePriceX, which provides insights based on real data and analytics will help buyers and sellers to make better decisions while buying & selling used vehicles & equipment.

Shriram Automall has compiled millions of transaction points over the past 11 years, its operational expertise, and scientific analysis of the market trends to deliver a purposeful report to assist buyers and sellers with their transactions.

SAMIL has tracked auctioned vehicle price data and information from every unique transaction from all its businesses i.e., SAMIL, CarTradeExchange and BlueJack through the ThePriceX tool.

This report is a scientific and insightful approach to the price discovery of used vehicles and equipment across the length and breadth of the country. The data available in the report provides clear insights into how the prices have progressed over the years.

SAMIL’s ThePriceX Tool uses machine learning algorithms, simultaneously evaluating a vehicle based on 100+ factors including make, model, age, mileage etc., to estimate the right price range. Price indexes are validated by correlating with key industry metrics in a bid to separate the degree of change in used vehicles & equipment prices over time.

ThePriceX Insights 2022 report also consists of important pointers that deliver up-to-date information, reviews, and outlook on the used vehicles & equipment sold in a particular year. The report also provides an expert talk on all major segments.

As per the report, a few key takeaways in the used car market are as follows:

Factors Fuelling Used Cars Sales

More “As Good As New” used cars are entering the market

Lower cost of car ownership is now possible with varied options

Exorbitant prices of new cars

Long waiting periods for new cars

Significant number of first-time car buyers opt for used cars

Improved online purchasing experience

Increasing demand due to the Covid pandemic

Digitisation in the used car market for ease of purchasing

Factors Suppressing Used Cars Sales

Average ownership tenure of cars has gone up due to pandemic

Lower availability of used cars

As per the report, a few key takeaways in the used commercial vehicle market are as follows:

Factors Fuelling Used CV Sales

Greater supply of used CVs due to increased economic activities

High acquisition costs of BS6 CVs

Pressure on the supply of new CVs due to semiconductor shortage

Customers opting for relatively newer used CVs

Cost benefits with used CVs against new purchases

GST rates reduced from 28% to 12-18% in the used market

Technological innovations and solutions in the used CV market like

Phygital (Physical + Digital) Auctions

Factors Suppressing Used CV Sales

Refinance on used CVs is still bottlenecked, depressing the full

the potential of the market

Lower Loan-To-Value on CVs due to high-interest rates

Comparatively lower re-finance penetration against new CVs

Sharing his views on the launch, Sameer Malhotra, Director and CEO, (SAMIL) said “ThePriceX Insights 2022 Report is likely to empower our buyers and sellers like Banks, NBFCs, Insurance Companies, OEMs & Dealers, Leasing, Rental & Aggregator Companies, Brokers, Transporters, Contractors and End users to transact used vehicles & equipment more effectively and efficiently for better profitably.”