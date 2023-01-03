Exicom to supply BMS solutions to Hero Electric

Gurugram-headquartered EV charging solutions provider Exicom has inked a pact with Hero Electric, one of country’s largest EV maker, to supply Battery Management Systems (BMS) for the latter’s electric two-wheelers in India.



As per the agreement, Exicom will supply over 5 lakh units of its BMS to the EV maker annually. The company said that its BMS would allow Hero Electric to comply with the AIS-156 safety standards applicable from March 2023, phase 1 of which came into effect from December 2022.



Exicom’s BMS boasts of features such as health monitoring, multi-level safety checks, cell balancing, proprietary SoX algorithms, which helps in enhancing the range and life of the battery packs.

The company said that its BMS has a cumulative experience of over 5 crore kilometres on Indian roads, a statement from the company said.

Anant Nahata, Managing Director, Exicom, said, “We are pleased to join forces with India’s first and largest electric two-wheeler brand – Hero Electric to support their mission of ecologically viable two-wheeler solutions for the country. We have been able to advance performance and safety through deeper tech integration.”

Sohinder Singh Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said, “BMS is the nerve centre of electric vehicles and we are constantly evaluating its design and features along with our preferred partner Exicom to offer the safest and best performing battery systems. Our new line of modular BMS will be future ready and not only conform to AIS 156 but also have additional higher level layers of safety and controls that will give our batteries the highest level of performance over their entire life cycles of over1500 cycles.”