Exicom emerges as largest EV charging brand in Malaysia 

Exicom, an EV charger and Li-ion battery manufacturer, said it has emerged as the largest EV charging brand in Malaysia with 40 percent share. It has been able to achieve this feat in 3 years, since it set foot in the Southeast Asian market.

The company also has a strategic tie-up with Green EV Charge (previously known as Yinson GreenTech) for expanding the charging infrastructure in Malaysia. Exicom also supplies fast chargers to car dealers through Pekema (Persatuan Pengimpot Peniaga Kenderaan Melayu Malaysia). This apart, it is also setting up fast charging stations on Malaysian highways with various partners including Tenaga Nasional.

Exicom believes that one of the biggest factors impeding the growth in adoption of electric vehicles is the lack of charging infrastructure.

Though the EV industry in Malaysia is still at a nascent stage, the country is focussing on developing supporting infrastructure in line with the aim to become a carbon-neutral country by 2050. As stated in the 12th Malaysia Plan, the government is determined to support its e-mobility initiative by focussing on the development of EVs and their supporting infrastructure.

Anant Nahata, Managing Director at Exicom said, “Malaysia has immense potential for growth in the EV markets in the SEA region and offers vast opportunities for a technology player of our stature to secure our position as a market leader. ”

Exicom products are backed by 50 months of R&D and technology development at its facility in the National Capital Region of India and is the technology provider for automotive brands such as Tata Motors, MG, Vovlo. Exicom has already deployed DC chargers at various automotive headquarters and key showrooms, with a nationwide rollout projected to accelerate over the next 24-36 months.