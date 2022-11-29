Exclusive: Sun Mobility to begin pilot in overseas market by March 2023

Sun Mobility, one of India’s leading energy & mobility as a service company in the automotive industry is now eyeing a global play and has already identified 3 markets where it will launch a pilot programme by March 2023.

“We are commencing pilots in first quarter of CY2023. The vehicles have already been shipped and trials are starting. In the next 3-6 months once we have completed our pilots, we will then decide which geographies we are getting into,” reveals Chetan Maini, Co-Founder & Chairman, Sun Mobility.

The company is broadly looking at Asian market, Africa, South America and some parts of Europe. The focus to begin with will be two- and three-wheelers.

Anant Badjataya, CEO, Sun Mobility adds that the OEMs that the company will work with already have presence in the global markets. “The same battery, stations and vehicles will be used by these OEMs, that’s the beauty of this equation.”

At present, Sun Mobility already has over 7,000 vehicles deployed and aims to have 20,000 vehicles on its platform by end-2022; add 160,000 vehicles by end-2024; followed by 600,000 and 1.3 million Evs on its platform in India respectively. using its battery swapping stations for their day-to-day operations. The company currently serves the electric two-, three-wheeler (L3 and L5) passenger and cargo vehicles. It is also capable and has demonstrated the battery swapping technology for the electric bus category with a pilot with Ashok Leyland conducted for over a year in Ahmedabad.

Going forward for the India market, Sun Mobility says it has already onboarded around 10 OEMs including – Piaggio, Hero Electric, Omega Seiki Mobility and few others for its ‘Battery as a Service’ model.

Furthermore, the energy company has also provides solutions for retrofitment of L3 vehicles and could also look at the L5 category,