EVs: Transforming automotive industry & decarbonising the planet

By: Ashutosh Verma, Founder of Exalta

It is estimated that by 2030, 23 million electric vehicles will have been sold worldwide, leading to the disposal of 5,750,000 tons of batteries by 2040. As a result of the climate change agenda gaining global prominence, manufacturers of autos and batteries are under increasing pressure to adjust what they create and how they produce it.

To what extent can manufacturers play a role in promoting a future of carbon-free mobility within a complex and fragmented ecosystem? To achieve the aims of global net zero projects, the carbon footprint of EVs must be reduced from beginning to end by 2050. This can be done through the use of an integrated platform that provides digital continuity.

Electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers require access to cutting-edge technology that may minimize carbon-intensive processes and keep pricing under control to produce EVs with a smaller carbon footprint. The answer lies in adopting a plan predicated on a cloud-based platform that enables the entire ecosystem to work together on the design and manufacture of environmentally friendly electric vehicles. Because of the following, everyone can work together closely on a single digital platform to cut down on carbon.

1) The best electric car designs possible

An efficient electric vehicle design is essential for lowering carbon emissions. Manufacturers can use modeling and simulation technology to create the “virtual twin” of a vehicle thanks to the digitization of the product development process. Analysis of the design, behavior, and ability to be made of a virtual twin will help car makers make cars that can be recycled, reused, or remanufactured and are easy to take apart when they are no longer needed.

2) The development of smart batteries

The carbon footprint of lithium-ion batteries can be reduced by making them live longer without sacrificing performance. Greater battery density increased battery life, and fewer battery replacements are all possible thanks to the use of virtual testing to speed up innovation. More efficient charging and discharging means less power is needed to keep the battery charged and functioning.

3) Circular economy

Manufacturers of electric vehicles have a duty to integrate eco-design into vehicle development processes and to integrate emission reduction objectives throughout the whole value chain. Since they can see everything on a single platform, they can use lifecycle assessment data to figure out how the company’s activities affect the environment, from mining lithium to delivering fully-functioning electric cars.

By deploying solutions that are both scalable and interdisciplinary on a unified digital platform, manufacturers can reduce the carbon footprint of vehicle electrification across the entire value chain. Greener business practices are an important goal for many companies in the transportation and mobility sector. The following articles give an overview of some of the most important efforts in this area.

To decarbonize mobility, automakers need to link a complex ecosystem from start to finish within a collaborative setting.

There are already accessible cloud-based solutions that facilitate creative collaboration and standardization across all automotive processes. Systems engineering, modeling and simulation, and project management are all brought together on these shared platforms.

When the automotive industry has digital continuity, full visibility, and access to advanced platform solutions like virtual twin technology and lifecycle assessment, it can better understand its current state, predict where innovation will take it, and make plans for getting there efficiently and with a smaller carbon footprint.

