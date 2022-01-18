EVRE Updates Its EV Charging Infrastructure To Support Fast Charging

EVRE updates its entire EV charging infrastructure across 12 cities to support fast charging. The charging hubs will also offer amenities such as eateries, retiring rooms for drivers, insurance for driver-users, telematics and dynamic load management for EV fleets.

EV charging infratech company, EVRE, announced that it is enabling all its 52 EV charging hubs across 12 cities with EVRE fast chargers. Doing so will enable the charging hubs with AC chargers (3.3 KW Industrial/ Domestic 3-pin sockets and 7KW Type-II) and fast DC chargers (GB/T and CCS) for all its consumers including EV fleets and retail customers. EVRE’s large hubs can charge up to 80 EVs at the same time.

These charging hubs are powered with an intelligent framework by EVRE, that ensures a seamless charging experience for every EV user. Along with slow and fast unmanned smart charging, the hubs will provide single-window access to all the services through the EVRE App. The EVRE hubs will operate with cloud-based technology that will be capable of dynamic load management.

For the convenience of EV fleets, EVRE has enabled an always-connected aggregator with a one-web dashboard that provides features such as telematics for complete real-time monitoring, smart keys-management as well as automated systems for ensuring the safety of the vehicles. The idea is to create a 100% safe and reliable network for a frictionless charging experience on the go.

The charging hubs feature other amenities as well, such as parking and charging points, Eat and Charge facility, retiring rooms, especially for the comfort of last-mile delivery fleets and vehicle servicing. EVRE also offers insurance coverage against hazards to driver-users operating the charging stations. The digitally managed hubs will be equipped with solar-based EV charging solutions as well.

Commenting on this development, Krishna K Jasti, Co-Founder and CEO of EVRE said, “We aim to provide a one-stop charging solution for both commercial fleet owners and retail customers, offering them a seamless experience at a one-stop-shop. The idea is to create a smart and integrated base for both B2B and B2C networks in the country that will be much more than just a charging stop. Contributing with an intelligent framework and world-class manufacturing smart hardware, EVRE is developing robust charging infrastructure in the country to satiate the demand across cities with its technologically-enhanced hubs.”