EVRE signs MoU with Signature Global to deploy EV chargers in Delhi-NCR

EVRE, one of India’s leading EV charging Infratech players, has signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Signature Global, a leading Indian real estate brand. As a part of this deal, EVRE will install electric vehicle charging stations across Signature Global properties in the Delhi-NCR region. The partnership is said to help approximately 25,000 households of condominiums by Signature Global across NCR with a dedicated EV charging infrastructure.

Under the partnership, EVRE will supply, install, operate and maintain AC fast and DC fast chargers depending upon the demand at the respective location. In the first phase, EVRE will be installing EV charging stations at Signature Global’s 8 projects located in the National Capital Region. Moreover, all the chargers will be operated by the EV users through the EVRE App which will help to book the parking and charging slots along with ease of payment.

The first set of chargers will be located at Andour Heights at Sector 71, Synera at Sector 81, Solera at Sector 107, Grand Iva at Sector 103, Orchard Avenue at Sector 93, SG Park 2/3 at Sector 36 (Sohna), and SG Mall at Vaishali, Ghaziabad. They are said to be operational in the next few months. Also, EVRE has been provided with an exclusivity period of 10 years to operate and maintain the EV charging infrastructure set up by them.

Commenting on the development, Krishna K. Jasti, Co-Founder at EVRE said, “With nearly 1 million EV registrations, India is moving steadfast towards its clean mobility goals. In order to satiate the EV demand, the realty players must aim to develop future-ready living by capitalising on the EV charging business as encouraged by the central government as well. Signature Global is a leading realty player and our partnership with them will us to co-create the largest connected EV charging network in the millennium city.”

Speaking on this initiative Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, Signature Global India Ltd and Chairman, Assocham – National Council on Real Estate, Housing and Urban Development added, “As a cognizant developer, we have a responsibility towards building a better future for the generations to come. Installing EV Charging stations is our endeavour to contribute towards the Government’s noble efforts. We believe that Housing is now beyond the brick and mortar, it’s a lifestyle with providing an entire nature-friendly ecosystem to the residents”