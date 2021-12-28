EVRE partners with Zyngo: To install 5,000 EV charging stations within 24 months

EVRE has partnered with Zyngo. Under this partnership, EVRE will install 5,000 EV charging stations across India within the next 24 months, which will be utilised by Zyngo and other EV fleet owners.

EVRE, one of India’s leading EV charging Infrastructure players announced that it has partnered with Zyngo, a last-mile delivery provider for parking and charging infrastructure solution. Zyngo currently operates a fleet of 500+ EVs across 10 cities and the company is working towards achieving a 10,000-strong EV fleet. Under this partnership, EVRE will install 5,000 EV charging stations across India within the next 24 months, which will be utilised by Zyngo and other EV fleet owners.

Zyngo will use these chargers to extend its last-mile access through geographical expansion. Moreover, these 5,000 chargers will be integrated with the rest of the EV ecosystem across the country through the EVRE app. This will enable the 2W & 3W Zyngo fleet operators with slow and fast unmanned smart chargers that are capable of metering, billing and payment collection. On its part, EVRE will design, manufacture and execute the operation and maintenance of the EV charging infrastructure.

EVRE will own and operate all the technology for charging stations, existing and upcoming. As a part of this partnership, Zyngo will integrate demand aggregation, supply optimization, connectivity to charging infrastructure and help EVRE determine where to install charging stations for better utilization. During the first phase of the partnership, EVRE will support Zyngo with 500 charging stations for its fleet of 500 EVs. Over the next few months, as Zyngo expands to new cities, EVRE will provide support with its existing and upcoming infrastructure.

Speaking on the partnership Prateek Rao, Founder & CEO, Zyngo said, “We are driving ahead the electrification of hyperlocal delivery services across E-commerce spectrum. This initiative requires such collaborations to enable the empanelment of EV ecosystem in the Last mile delivery space. EVRE’s tech advanced charging infra combined with Zyngo’s fully competent and advanced Logistics tech platform & fleet management will strive the EV ecosystem and enable faster adoption.”

Commenting on this partnership, Krishna K Jasti, Co-Founder and CEO of EVRE said, “We aim to increase new business value through co-creation with services and businesses, such as the advancement of Computer Vision technology. Through such partnerships, we are looking towards developing an integrated ecosystem for EV fleet owners as well as EV users across the country. Zyngo, with its unique proposition is an apt partner as both the organizations will mutually benefit from the cross-utilization of resources in the EV ecosystem”.