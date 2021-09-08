EVRE, MoEVing partner to install over 1,000 EV charging stations across India: All details

The phase-wise implementation will include EVRE setting up 200 charging stations in Bengaluru, 200 in Hyderabad and the rest in cities like Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh, Pune, and Mumbai.

EVRE that happens to be one of India’s leading EV Charging Infrastructure player has announced its partnership with MoEVing, which is an electric fleet startup for urban mobility. Under the said partnership, EVRE will set up 1,000 EV charging stations across India within the next six months, and these will be utilized by MoEVing and other EV fleet owners. The long-term partnership will be based on a business model, where charging stations can be cross utilized. For example, currently, in Bengaluru, MoEVing is using EVRE public charging stations and parallelly, EVRE is also using MoEVing charging stations in the city.

EVRE will be conceptualizing the designing, manufacturing, establishing, operating, and maintaining this EV charging infrastructure. The technology for all the chargers, existing and upcoming, is owned and operated by EVRE only. The company says that this network expansion and usage is equivalent to the telecom industry such that one can cross utilize the charging infrastructure network, boosting overall usage and adoption. The phase-wise implementation will include EVRE setting up 200 charging stations in Bengaluru, 200 in Hyderabad, and the rest in cities like Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh, Pune, and Mumbai.

Over the next six months, EVRE and MoEVing will work together to strengthen charging infrastructure across the mentioned cities and ensure access to this infrastructure to support MoEVing’s expanding commercial EV fleet across urban communities. Vikash Mishra, Founder, and CEO of MoEVing said that the charging Infrastructure expansion should follow the telecom network expansion route. He added that accessibility to charging infrastructure is key to accelerating India’s electrical vehicle adoption and this partnership with EVRE is an exciting endeavor in the larger Electric Vehicle space where both partners will be cross utilizing the charging infrastructure built by MoEVing and EVRE.

Commenting on this partnership, Krishna K Jasti, Co-Founder and CEO of EVRE said that electrification of logistics must form a priority for mobility with the segment contributing a significant market share in the overall mobility sector in the country. He added that with one-of-its-kind partnership across India, MoEVing and EVRE will be able to establish an ideal EV charging ecosystem that will eventually help bring down the CO2 emissions by 5.4 MT and save 2.4 Million litres of fossil fuel annually.

