Evolution-driven auto industry driving demand for aspiring youngsters

Electronics is core in this shift towards industrial automation and the growing importance of digitisation in the automotive industry.

Technologies such as IoT, robotics and artificial intelligence have created a buzz amongst different industries, and have brought everything onto a common platform, meanwhile creating a plethora of career options for the young minds.

With the latest advancements like telematics, autonomous driving and connected vehicles being the buzz words across the industry, it would be safe to say that autonomous vehicles will increasingly adopt a key role in the coming decades.

The mega scope that the ‘industry 4.0’ offers, automation is here to transform and renovate the frameworks of the auto industry with the adoption of ‘mechatronics’ (mechanical and electronics).

The tech revolution and the emerging business models thereby envisions tech roles that offer a mèlange of robotisation to futuristic sci-fi technology. AI, ML, big data analytics, cybersecurity, VR, 3D printing and many others offer a host of job options, which will cater to the youngsters who are in pursuit of a career in the auto industry.

Tech-enabled solutions and futuristic Sci-Fi enabled advancements are reprogramming the auto industry, thereby creating big disruptions such as—autonomous vehicles, connectivity, electrification, and shared mobility (ACES).

Having said that, the job roles are revolutionising more than ever and this requires continuous upskilling and reskilling of existing employees at the same time, in order to call them a tech-literate workforce.

Moving ahead as a technology-led industry, with the support of government schemes like the ‘make in India’, the auto majors and MSMEs are bidding high on providing automation solutions, creating a surge in jobs for skilled human resources, as we call them, literally!

