eVolt India partners Indian Oil to set-up EV charging stations in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh

eVolt India, an electric vehicle charging Infrastructure startup has inked a strategic collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) for installation of more than 75 EV charging stations in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

As part of the awarded contract, the Delhi-based start-up will set up 3.3kW AC and 7.4kW AC charging stations for both two-wheelers (E2W) and four-wheelers (E4W) at the existing IOCL fuelling pumps in these key territories.

The supporting charging standards are AC001 (IEC 60309) for 3.3kW and Type-2 (IEC 62196) for 7.4kW AC slow and fast chargers.

Sarthak Shukla, Founder & CEO, eVolt India said, “Our partnership with an important stakeholder like IOCL aligns with eVolt’s vision to build a robust EV charging station network and encourage mass EV adoption by alleviating range anxiety. We are thrilled to be contributing to India’s green mobility goals through this partnership. With the addition of these charging stations to our existing network, we plan to aggressively scale up our EV charging infrastructure pan-India by working closely with stakeholders in the private and public spaces.”

The start-up has also won tenders and is working three DISCOMs in Delhi, namely the BSES Rajdhani Power (BRPL), BSES Yamuna Power (BYPL), and Tata Power Delhi Distribution (TPDDL).

It says it has helped leading institutions in healthcare and higher education domains in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, to go green by setting up AC and DC charging stations on their premises.