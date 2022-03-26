EVI Technologies launches EVI Grid application for charging solutions

EVI Technologies has introduced the EVI Grid application to provide charging solutions to its users. Moreover, the company has installed EV charging stations in 17 Indian cities.

EVI Technologies, one of India’s fastest-growing electric vehicle charging solutions infrastructure companies, has launched its mobile application EVI Grid. The EVI Grid is a personalized mobile app that enables its users to find the nearby compatible EV charging point for electric vehicles. It can be downloaded by Android users from Google Play Store. EVI Grid is said to be a one-stop solution for locating nearby EV charging stations, navigation, slot booking, and online payment.

EVIT was incubated by Electropreneur Park, funded & Supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), GoI. The company offers a plethora of EV chargers that mainly function through the user authentication process via mobile app upon being downloaded by a verified user/operator. Its EV chargers are installed in 17 cities, which include Delhi-NCR, Rampur (HP), Patna, Ranchi, Raipur, Dantewada, Hyderabad, Thane, Madurai, Trivandrum, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Haldwani, Rudrapur, Hapur, Shillong, and Sonipat.

On launching the “EVI Grid app”, Rahul Soni, Head Projects, EVIT, expressed his views and said, “EVI Grid stands to be a tailor-made app for an EV user, providing multiparametric facilities. EVI Grid works on the internationally recognised technology that is based on connecting different charge point operators (CPO) to the electric mobility service provider (eMSP) by means of Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPI). Consequently, the EV user is equipped to connect with the maximum possible chargers in a city.”

Mr. Rahul further added, “The company’s vision is aimed at providing a user-friendly interface at each step: – locating, reserving, and payment, for each charging session. An EV Owner with (2W, 3W, or 4W) needs to register on the EV Grid app using one’s email id and password and can book the charging slots in advance for a hassle-free and comfortable experience.” The company also mentioned that its advanced software allows its users to even book a charging slot by viewing the nearest available charging station through Google Maps.