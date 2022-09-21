Everrati partners Hobson Industries to electrify Land Rover models 

Everrati Automotive, the global technology company announced a new partnership between Everrati Advanced Technologies (EAT) and Hobson Industries, providing its EV expertise in the production of electrified Land Rover vehicles.

An engineering-based company established in 1987, Hobson Industries offers through-life support for heritage Land Rover models, encompassing everything from parts supply to full vehicle builds.

These include armoured and soft skin variants of Land Rover models, all of which have had ICE powertrains up until now.

As part of the new collaboration, Hobson Industries’ vehicle builds will benefit from EAT’s electric powertrains. The electrified models developed with Hobson Industries will be used for security and defence projects.

EAT was established earlier in 2022 following the growing demand for Everrati’s high-end EV solutions.

Its product line-up includes the redefined and electrified Land Rover Series IIA, which has been developed at the company’s technical centre in Upper Heyford, Oxfordshire, and incorporates a brand-new EV powertrain. The off-roader’s 60kWh battery pack has a power output of 150bhp and 300Nm of torque.

Utilising Everrati automotive EV propulsion system platforms as a starting point, EAT provides consultation on a suite of electrification solutions for commercial clients, from initial concept, analysis services and feasibility study to complete turnkey EV powertrain provision. In addition, EAT provides software and IP development for customer requirements.

Initially focused on the low-volume specialist and luxury vehicle sector, EAT provides design, development, engineering, and production consultancy services, enabling customers to create almost any EV powertrain solution they desire. Whether a redefined version of an existing vehicle or an entirely new electric propulsion system application.