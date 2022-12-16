Evera Cabs partners with GMR to provide services at Delhi airport

Evera Cabs, an EV cab service provider, has partnered with GMR to start its EV cab services at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. The company will be plying brand new cars round the clock. It has also partnered with MakeMyTrip to help consumers book their cabs from IGI airport to in and around the city.

Evera has got a dedicated booth at Terminal 3 (IGI) and the customers can book their EV cabs by the company’s app that is available on both android and iOS platforms or via the MMT app. In the B2B sector, the company is also looking to expand its corporate presence along with its partners such as Orix and Carzonrent among others. Recently, Tata Motors signed an agreement with Evera to deliver 2,000 EVs.

Also Read: BMW Group India to launch eight new models by January 2023: Check list here

Commenting on the latest development, Nimish Trivedi, Co-Founder, Evera Cabs, said “We are excited to partner with GMR to provide our cab services at IGI Airport. Evera has always been an environment conscious brand which is accelerating the transition to sustainable transportation for the masses. We are committed to provide zero-emission mobility for a cleaner and sustainable environment.”

Watch Video | Tata Tiago EV हिन्दी walkaround:

He further added, “We thrive to expand our services globally in a bid to combat climate change and reduce the carbon footprints while enhancing the user experience for customers. Currently, Evera operates its services across Delhi-NCR and plans to expand its operations pan-India to build the nation’s biggest app-based EV cab network.”