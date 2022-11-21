EVeium targets to open 100 showrooms across India by 2023

EVeium, an electric two-wheeler start-up has announced plans to open more than 100 showrooms across India by end-2023.

EVeium is a two-wheeler brand of Ellysium Automotives, the auto arm of the United Arab Emirates-based META4 Group. It maybe recollected that earlier in June this year the META4 Group announced plans to invest around Rs 250 crore in Telangana to set-up an EV manufacturing facility.

The start-up claims that all EVeium scooters are completely manufactured in India and it has sold more than 1,000 e-scooters through its 11 dealerships networks set up across Rajamundhry, Andhra Pradesh; Pune, Maharashtra; Nashik, Maharashtra; Malegaon, Maharashtra; Solapur, Maharashtra; Bengaluru, Karnataka; Hyderabad, Telangana; Calicut, Kerala, and others cities.

The EV maker says it will open showrooms in 8 states and 25 cities by the end of fiscal 2022. The brand will expand its retail presence in UP, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Goa, and the surrounding areas of Telangana, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. These retail showrooms will be designed to be a one-stop shop for electric two-wheeler vehicles.

Muzammil Riaz, Promoter and Founder, Ellysium Automotives said, “EV-two-wheeler mobility is a relatively new option for a wide range of Indian customers, and it is relatively challenging to sell without dealerships and product experience centres.”

Aditya Reddy, VP – Sales & Marketing, Ellysium Automotives said, “The new showrooms will also offer extensive after-sales EV services, such as maintenance, simple financing options, integrated service packages, and e-mobility accessories.”