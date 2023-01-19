EVeium launches its largest Experience Hub in Calicut

EVeium Smart Mobility has launched a new experience hub in the city of Calicut, Kerala. The experience hub will expose customers to the products and technology behind the range offered by the brand. The hub will be under the dealership name “Hexa Motors”.

The hub is situated in the city of Athanikkal, Kannur Road, in the prime area of Athanikkal on 3000 sqft, and is the largest EV showroom in India, claims the company. The location of the showroom is ideal as Athanikkal is a hub for all automobile companies, both two and four-wheelers.

The company has already received multiple bookings for all models. A few of the bookings were made prior to opening, and the deliveries were carried out on the inauguration day itself. The experience hub has showcased a TV display, featuring all promotional information about Eveium and EV adoption. The customers also have the facility of test rides available for all 3 models.

The Experience Hub, under the dealership of ‘EVeium – Hexa Motors’, showcases all 3 electric scooters from the brand, which include:

Cosmo – Top Speed – 65 Kmph; Range – 80 km on a single charge; Price – Rs 1,39,200

Comet – Top Speed – 85 Kmph; Range – 150 km on a single charge; Price – Rs 1,84,900

Czar – Top Speed – 85 Kmph; Range – 150 km on a single charge; Price – Rs 2,07,700

All prices, Ex-showroom, India (Without GST)

At the launch, Rayis RM, Owner, Hexa Motors, said “Indian Market is witnessing so many EV brands coming from India or overseas brands entering to India whereas there was still a grey area for the quality products. We found synergies with EVeium Motors to serve the customer from a state with its premium and classy products. The brand showcased a premium range of products with the advancement of technology. We are glad to have partnered with the brand which leads the space in terms of innovation, style, and prestige.”