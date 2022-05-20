EV maker Switch Mobility inaugurates its new corporate office in Chennai

Switch Mobility Ltd., an electric bus and light commercial vehicle company, has inaugurated its new corporate office in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The EV maker’s brand new corporate office has been inaugurated by Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman, Switch Mobility Ltd., Andy Palmer, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Switch Mobility Ltd., Shom Hinduja, Director – Switch Mobility Ltd., and Mahesh Babu, Director & CEO – Switch India & COO, Switch Mobility Ltd.

It is worth mentioning that Switch Mobility Ltd. recently celebrated its first anniversary in India. Following its one-year anniversary, the company provided an update on its progress over the last year and shared its expansion plans as well. Switch has expanded its global presence to nine sites across three countries – the UK, Spain and India. Its employee base has also grown to 774 and they are further expanding.

The company says that it has made significant progress in the first year itself with 300 vehicles plying on the road, an order book for over 650 electric buses and a further 1200 buses in the pipeline. Switch Mobility plans to launch its first 12m electric bus in India in 2022. Its first 12m European bus will be unveiled at the European Mobility Expo in June this year.