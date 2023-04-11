EV maker Quantum Energy opens first dealership in Delhi

Electric vehicle startup Quantum Energy, which specialises in the design, development, and manufacturing of electric scooters, has inaugurated its first EV showroom in the Delhi-NCR region.

The 2000-square-foot showroom will commence operations under the dealership name AJ Auto World, and the establishment is located in Sector 24, Rohini. The showroom was formally inaugurated by Dr Harsh Vardhan, a former Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and current member of Parliament. Avani Kapoor, Sr. Vice President, CSC was also present at the showroom opening.

Speaking on the occasion, Chakravarthi Chukkapalli, Director, Quantum Energy Limited said “I am ardently looking forward to presenting our EVs to the discerning clientele of the region, who are increasingly cognizant of the imperative to embrace sustainable means of conveyance. This showroom serves as a trailblazer of many more to come, as we endeavour to expand our footprint and offer a plethora of sustainable mobility options tailored to the needs of the Indian market.”

The showroom will feature Quantum Energy’s line of ‘Made-in-India’ smart electric scooters, which are ideal for short as well as long distances including Plasma, Elektron, Milan and the cargo scooter Bziness.