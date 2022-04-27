EV maker BGAUSS raises Rs 52 crore in Series A funding

BGAUSS, an electric two-wheeler company promoted by the promoters of RR Global, today announced that it has raised Rs 52 crore in a Series A funding round. The funding round which included a group of investors was led by Darshan Patel, Founder, Vini Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd. The company says that these funds will be utilised for BGAUSS’ growth plans, including retail expansion in India, manufacturing capacity expansion, R&D and in-house product development across various EV components.

The company also plans to launch two new differentiated made in India products. It is worth mentioning that this is the first-ever fundraising by BGAUSS since its foray into India’s two-wheeler electric vehicle (EV) segment in July 2020. Back then the company launched the BGAUSS A2 and B8 electric scooters and they were claimed to offer a riding range of up to 98 km on a single charge.

Hemant Kabra, Director, RR Global & Founder and Managing Director, BGAUSS Auto Pvt. Ltd. said, “BGAUSS has seen tremendous growth and success from our existing products, in the last two years, which gives us confidence to expand our business and product offerings. This round of funding comes at the right time for us as we are all set to launch two new products. Our first Product – D15 will be launched by early May 2022 and another exciting product later this year.”

He further added, “We are also strategically expanding our dealer network PAN India, actively scaling up operations and looking to target the export market. We are committed to our mission of providing high-performance, safe and intelligent electric scooters. I truly thank the investors for their support and look forward to partnering with them to be at the forefront of the EV revolution in India.”

Darshan Patel, Founder, Vini Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd., said, “We are delighted to support BGAUSS in their mission of providing clean mobility solutions. EVs are the future and like any new technology-based products, there will be a learning curve for all players. The team at BGAUSS, led by Hemant, their dealer network and products are impressive. Their upcoming products look very promising and will help them grow faster. We are excited to welcome BGAUSS to our portfolio and believe in their vision for an electric future.”