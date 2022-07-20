EV charging stations deployed at Jaipur-Delhi-Agra highway to get lightning protection system

National Highway for Electric Vehicle (NHEV) has joined hands with CIKIT, Chennai-based electric and technologies company to install lightning protection systems at the charging infrastructures spread across the Jaipur-Delhi-Agra Highway. The duo aims to further enhance the e-mobility experience on the national highway, thus contributing to the country’s ambitions to reduce carbon emission by 2030.

NHEV, based on the reforms of the Ministry of Power to set up charging stations on national highways, earlier this year, launched its charging station in sector 86, Gurugram, which was constructed in just 30 days and has 121 operational charging units with the capacity to charge 1,000 electric vehicles within a day.

The company said that it will conduct due diligence for the input requirement by judging the frequency, extent and nature of lighting in the areas where the charging stations are located on the highway. Based on the input, CIKIT will match their infrastructure for designing a dedicated lighting protection and earthing system to make the EV charging stations safer.

Kamlesh Sundar, Managing Director, CIKIT Electricals & Technologies India Pvt Ltd, said “We will be partnering with NHEV in their pan-India plan to enhance the E-Mobility experience. CIKIT solutions will make the project safe and secure, and also provide early warnings of possible environmental distress”, added Mr Sundar.

Abhijeet Sinha, Project Director, National Highway for Electronic Vehicle (NHEV) said, “The economic and human loss resulting from the lightning is always a challenge, especially in large open areas. This needs a robust system in place to combat. NHEV is committed to create an ecosystem where the EV infrastructure protection is of paramount importance. We have on-boarded specialized partners to take care of specific needs. Association with CIKIT is in the direction of creating a watertight framework for ideal and safe EV Infrastructure. This 500 km of highway, connecting Jaipur-Delhi-Agra stretch, boasting of 20 charging stations will be transformed into a lightning-safe zone by CIKIT.”