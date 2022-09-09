Vamsi Gaddam, Founder of Atumobile and JMD of Visaka Industries

As more and more people in India are realising the dire consequences of air pollution and opting to adopt an eco-friendly approach to transport and other aspects of their lives, electric vehicles have taken centre stage to start this ‘green revolution.

As a natural next step, EV charging too has followed suit. Businesses and residential complexes are also eager to install EV charging units or entire infrastructure to aid this new and green lifestyle. In India, there are over 10L EVs on the road, and the number is increasing at a tremendous pace. Our government has implemented several policies, such as FAME 1, FAME 2, Scrappage, PLI, etc., to encourage EV ownership and sales. Naturally, there needs to be a vast and seamless EV charging network to complement this rising demand. The number of EV charging stations in metro cities has increased twofold. In Hyderabad alone, the state government has proposed to set up over 230 EV charging stations to kick off this initiative.



Other states are doing their bit, too. Maharashtra, for example, has proposed setting up nearly 2500 charging stations across the state by 2025. Delhi has a network of 573 charging stations, 812 charging points, and 318 battery swapping stations. This suggests that work is in full swing and that we’re getting closer to our sustainability goals as a nation and people. In residential spaces as well, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) recommends that 20% of all parking spaces at new multi-unit buildings be equipped with EV charging units and/or infrastructure. However, the logistics of such an operation pose some challenges, but that’s another story.

With this in mind residences and businesses are setting up EV charging units as they recognise some important benefits. Helping the environment: There is no overstating the importance of reducing pollution and waste to help our planet and our existence stay afloat. We’re still recovering from a deadly pandemic, and the time is now to show genuine initiative and action to help better the health of our planet, our fellow living beings and ourselves. As a successful, responsible home or business owner, you can do your bit, and installing a non-polluting EV charging station at your property is a great place to start.

Property value: Another advantage of setting up an EV charging station, at your business premises or residential complex is that it’ll help enhance the value of your real estate. More and more people are looking to incorporate sustainability into their lives, opting for electric vehicles over petrol or diesel, and looking for convenient spaces to charge their cars or bikes. Not just businesses but even gated communities are considering this option, given the high demand for EVs and consequent demand for EV charging infrastructure. Think of it as an amenity for your space that is sure to yield a lucrative outcome.

For the greater good: By setting up EV charging units or a full-fledged station can help contribute to a much-needed EV infrastructure our country needs. Think of it as something that could replace the mammoth petroleum infrastructure our country currently runs on. The ideal ‘India’ is one with a widespread network of these renewable-energy-powered charging

stations that are helping EV owners make their transition to electric, 100% green.

The market for EVs and EV charging is growing, and this is just the beginning. The 10L number will multiply immensely over the next few months and years. Apart from elevating the value of your property by installing EV charging stations, you’ll be participating in a more significant revolution that will one day help phase out ICE vehicles and usher in a new age of EVs. So, think big, think green, and finally, think EV charging!